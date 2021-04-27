Partly cloudy weather likely

The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 26 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region. The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Dadu & Jamshoro districts over the next 24 hours.—APP