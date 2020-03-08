Partly cloudy weather likely

Islamabad

The Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain during next 24 hours in almost across country. The highest maximum temperature 25 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade were forecast for next 24 hours. The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for remaining part of the region.

Meanwhile, the KP Met Office said on Saturday that widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm (with a few hailstorm) is expected in the provincial capital, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram.—APP