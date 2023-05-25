Partly cloudy weather expected

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-wind/thunderstorm-rain (with hailstorm at isolated places) is also expected in UppeRain-wind/thunderstorm recorded at iso-lated places in Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit-Baltistan and central Sindh. However the local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum tempera-ture of 38 centigrade and the lowest mini-mum of 27 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 21, Zero Point 03), Narowal 19, Sialkot (City 16, Airport 10), Murree 13, Kasur 11, Jhelum 08, Gujranwala, Guja-rat 05, Mangala,sahiwal 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsa-bad 03, Chaklala, Kacheri 02), Kot Addu 02, Lahore (City, Airport 02), Kashmir: Rawalakot 17, Kotli 16, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 07), Garhi Dupatta 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 11, Malam Jabba 02, Kalam 02, Dir (Upper) 01 , Sindh: Sakrand 09, Shaheed Benazirabad 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 06,Skardu 04, Bagrote 03 and Bunji 01 mm recorded.—APP