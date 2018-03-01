Partly cloudy conditions likely in most parts

Islamabad

Partly cloudy weather conditions are likely in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, D.I. Khan divisions and FATA during 12 hours.

Minimum temperature recorded Wednesday: Parachinar -01°C. Islamabad 11°C, Lahore 15°C, Karachi 18°C, Peshawar 13°C, Quetta 05°C, Gilgit 08°C, Chitral 05°C, Muzaffarabad 07°C, Murree 05°C, Skardu 02°C, Faisalabad 16°C,

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. Highest maximum temperature 21 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 03 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP