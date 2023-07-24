Political parties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have said the parading naked of two women in Manipur is shameful, painful and horrific.

Tension mounted in Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced showing two women from one of the warring communities in the northeastern state being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the video of the incident that surfaced online brought shame to humanity. “The video that went viral from Manipur is not only shameful but also painful. It brings great shame to humanity,” he told the media.

He said it was “hurting” that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Manipur government took more than two months to even react to the horrific incident. “For 24 hours, the chief minister did not react and he was so naive to say that he did not know about it till today,” he said.

“It should not be about the governments, it should be about humanity. This country should believe in the rule of law and the government of India should have reacted early. Manipur (issue) has been going on for a long time, it’s time for the violence there to end and genuine concerns of the people be addressed,” Tanvir Sadiq said.

The Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson criticized the Modi regime as it did not utter a word for the last two months. For the last two months, the rulers have not uttered a word, there was no action and no one has been held responsible,” he maintained.—KMS