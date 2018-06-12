Parties submit lists of nominees for reserved seats to ECP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

All major political parties on Monday submitted their priority lists for candidates for reserved seats for minorities to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and newly reconstituted Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) submitted ten names each for a total of 10 seats which are allotted to each party in the National Assembly according to their relative strenght.

The PPP submitted nine names while the PML-N submitted seven. The Pervez Musharraf-led All Pakistan Muslim League, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Awami National Party (ANP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also submitted their lists.

The parties also submitted lists for the 60 reserved women’s seats in the NA and provincial assemblies ahead of the deadline for submission of nominees, according to the revised schedule, which ended today.