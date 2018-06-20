Parties ill-prepared

AS the electoral process is moving ahead and the mist surrounding holding of general election on time is clearing, there are clear indications that the political parties are ill-prepared to contest polls. This is evident from lack of announcement of party manifestoes and programmes, internal wrangling over distribution of tickets, unending flight of turn-coats in their search for greener pastures and lack of proper focus of the parties and candidates on campaign.

These are not snap elections as the previous assemblies completed their mandated five-year term and elections are to be held within sixty days of dissolution of the National Assembly as per dictates of the Constitution. Therefore, the parties should have started work for their aggressive participation in the polls but understandably deliberate attempts made by vested interests created uncertainty about timely holding of elections and the possible delay. As for selection of candidates is concerned, all parties should have done their homework well in time but here again switching of loyalties is continuing, which is creating difficulties for the leadership of different political parties to make a final decision. In majority cases, turn-coats have been preferred over loyal workers and as a consequence there are reports of internal fights in parties. Even the other wise easy process of distribution of party tickets for women and minorities through priority lists by political parties has attracted widespread criticism as selections have apparently been made on considerations other than merit. Influential people in all parties have managed to get names of their relatives at convenient places and this has created resentment among workers. Some parties now want to change their lists but the Election Commission has made it clear that option once exercised is final and there can’t be any change now. That selection of candidates has not been done with proper homework is also evident from knocking down of many candidates during scrutiny process as some were loan defaulters while others had dual nationality. People are also still clueless as to what different political parties plan to do for them if returned to power as they are still in the process of drafting and finalizing their manifestoes. Except for Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, who has announced that MMA would provide sustenance allowance to aged people and unemployment allowance to youth, no other party or leader has so far dwelt upon issues that really matter for the electorate. Time is passing quickly, therefore, the parties should sort out their issues and focus on electioneering to give voters an idea of their plans and programmes.

