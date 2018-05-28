Parties expected to extensively focus on health in election manifestos

Political parties in the country could be witnessed aligning their manifestos for the national polls 2018 on the basis of common goals encompassing public health, education, environment and economy.

Politicians, including a sizable number of parliamentarians, representing different political parties of the country, in a pre-election dialogue on nutrition, acknowledged that the issue needed to be necessarily and urgently addressed for the sake of nation’s future.

The dialogue was organised by Health, Education and Literacy Programme (HELP) and the White Ribbon Alliance – Healthy Mothers Healthy World, here on Sunday.

Taking into stock the fact that country happens to have one of the highest incidence of low birth weights among new-borns followed by high rates of chronic and acute malnutrition among sizable number of children, they committed to focus on investment in the nutrition of mothers and their babies.

The statistics shared on the occasion revealed the country to be exposed to 55 per 1000 neonatal mortality rate followed by 25% low birth weight; 45% stunting (chronic malnutrition) in children below five years and 15% wasting (acute nutrition) in children below five years.

Four in 10 pregnant women (nearly 40% or 32.4 million) across the country were cited to anaemic.—APP

