Participants of senior management course visit NHA HQ

The participants of Senior Management Course led by Maj (R) Attique Arshad visited National Highway Authority head office on Thursday.

NHA’s Member Planning Asim Amin gave a detailed briefing to the visiting guests on working of the Authority, said a press release.

It was told that NHA controls 13,070 km long road network, which is only 4.6 percent of the total roads of the country. However 80 percent of commercial traffic is attached to NHA’s network. Presently worth of NHA’s schemes across the country is about Rs 1400 billion, while projects to the tune of Rs 373 billion are underway with the participation of private sector which mainly includes Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

It was further informed that sick projects like Lowari Tunnel and Lyari Expressway have also been completed and opened to traffic. During the last four and a half years, NHA has completed 28 road projects at cost of Rs 235 billion plus with total length of 2520 km.—APP

