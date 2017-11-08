Participants of National Management Course visit NHA

Staff Reporter

Participants of National Management Course (NMC) visited NHA head office Tuesday where they were given a detailed briefing about the organization and its administrative and financial affairs as well as an overview of development projects currently under construction in different parts of the country.

Welcoming the guests, Member Administration Ali Sher Mahsud, gave a detailed account of the organization, its history and the role as country’s premier body regarding construction and maintenance of national highways, motorways, expressways and strategic roads.

He informed the visitors that development projects worth Rs. 1400 billion were under execution all across Pakistan including the all important China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Upon completion, the historic road connectivity, stretching from the Chinese border at Khunjerab to the Port of Gwadar, will usher Pakistan in a new era of economic development and prosperity.