Partial suspension of cellular networks

Staff Reporter

As processions of 9th Muharram held across Pakistan to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala, the cellular networks were partially jammed in parts of the country.

Mobile service was completely suspended espe-cially in the areas which are in proximity with pro-cession routes, whereas weak networks are available in rest of the areas.

The cellular service resumed, in cities after the con-clusion of processions in respective areas, most likely after 8:00 pm, as per the sources.

Special security plans were devised on provincial and federal level to ensure safe environment throughout the holy month, with heavy contingents of security personnel deployed in major cities of Pakistan, in addition to tight security measures in small cities as well.

All the law enforcement agencies were engaged to assure peace, tranquility and inter-sect harmony in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have stressed upon promoting unity, tolerance and religious harmony in their messages on the advent of the holy month of Muharram.

The premier and the president laid stress upon col-lective efforts towards the progress and prosperity of the country by leaving aside petty regional, sec-tarian and ethnic hatred and prejudices.

They said the month of Muharram preaches the message of sacrifice, love and brotherhood, com-passion, religious tolerance and patience.

They also expressed good wishes to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the advent of Muharram and prayed to God Almighty that this year proves to be a blessed one for the Muslim world.All the law enforcement agencies were engaged to assure peace, tranquility and inter-sect harmony in the country.

Both the leaders also prayed to God Almighty to shower His blessings upon Muslims and bring in peace, progress and prosperity in Pakistan—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp