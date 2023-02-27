Partial shutdown in parts of Pakistan over TLP strike call

ISLAMABAD – A partial shutdown has been observed in parts of Pakistan on Monday after Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan called for a nationwide shutter-down strike to protest against backbreaking inflation.

Trade remains suspended in major markets in key cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad as the country’s right-wing party gave a call for observing a countrywide shutter-down strike on February 27 (today) against the recent measures taken by the incumbent government.

Traffic in the major cities was less than usual while markets in various areas were closed. Several shopping malls and fuel stations were closed in wake of a call given by Saad Rizvi led party while people faced several plights as transportation services remain partially suspended.

Besides the market closure, agitators record protests in parts of Karachi and Islamabad. Demonstrators blocked the arteries by setting tyres ablaze and placing other barriers.

Peaceful shutter-down strike across the country, including Lahore, on the call of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan over the increase in the prices of petroleum products Lahore Anarkali scenes

As parts of the major cities followed the strike call, only a few centers and markets in Lahore, Karachi, and other metropolises remained open.

In a recent development, TLP chief Saad Rizvi called for a nationwide shutter down strike, reiterating being vocal for the rights of the masses. He maintained being forced to give strike calls due to soaring prices of basic commodities and petroleum products.