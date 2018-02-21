Parliament’s collar is now in state institution’s reach: Nawaz

LAHORE : Former premier Nawaz Sharif has complained on Wednesday that ‘hands of a state institution have reached parliament’s collar’.

Statement of the ex-premier has come at a time when leaders of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are criticising judiciary in public rallies months away from General Elections 2018 for disqualifying Nawaz Sharif in July 2017 in a corruption probe.

A delegation of the ruling party called on Nawaz Sharif today at his Jati Umra residence and while addressing the participants of the meeting, the former premier welcomed judges’ stance of hailing the Constitution of Pakistan as a sacred and supreme document.

However he complained that had a section of the judiciary shared same views about the constitution, democracy would not have suffered in Pakistan for the past 70 years.

He said that the constitution is indeed the most sacred document to run a state and it forms the parliament that consists of people’s representatives. The constitution is considered as the formation of a parliament, he added.

The former premier said that the parliament defines jurisdictions of state institutions with the help of the constitution. Nawaz Sharif said that the parliament is hailed as the mother of all the state institutions and is considered a pillar among pillars of the judiciary and the administration.

The ex-premier complained that dictators had the constitution remain in the trash for 32 years while lawmakers who followed the dictators became silent spectators.

The constitution did not bear a single wound by the parliament since 1973 whereas some certain dictators bruised it with help of some judges. Nawaz Sharif equated challenging the authority of the parliament as equating challenging the state system.

A state institution that was said to have practically paralysed the administration in Karachi has now reached the parliament.

The disqualified premier recommended that any law that is needed to be defined should be forwarded to the parliament for the purpose. He further said that the nation has realised how tactics are being used to target a family.

Orignally published by NNI