Parliamentary Secretary Petroleum Raja Riaz resigns

Islamabad

The federal secretary petroleum Raja Riaz tendered resignation from his post on Wednesday citing that he was not taken into confidence before given responsibilities in the centre. According to details, Raja Riaz, who joined the PTI after leaving PPP before election 2018, has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he could not continue work as petroleum secretary, however, will continue works as member national assembly.

“I was not taken into confidence while granting me a slot in the centre and even I was not consulted before appointing as secretary petroleum,” he mentioned the reason in his resignation to PM.

Raja Riaz started his political career in 1990 and elected as MPA from Punjab in 1993. Later in 2000, he elected as member Punjab assembly again as he elected third time MPA in 2008 election from PP-65 Faisalabad. In 2008, PPP appointed him as party parliamentary leader, later in 2011 when PPP decided to sit on opposition benches he was appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly. He was conceived defeat in the 2013 election.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp