Parliamentary panel undecided on implementation

New accountability law on provinces

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Parliamentary Committee on National Accountability Laws failed to reach any consensus during its 17th meeting as the members of PTI and PPP raised objections over the nearly finalised National Accountability Commission (NAC) bill on Monday.

The PTI pushed for accountability on both federal and provincial levels, however, the PPP insisted that the proposed law should only be applicable to federal government and its employees.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid claimed that the meeting ended without an outcome because the committee members had “other engagements”. He also said that the committee debated over the definition of public servants, that would fall under the NAC’s ambit.

Avoiding conflict between institutions

Last week, the committee members from all political parties had unanimously withdrawn the suggestion of holding generals and judges accountable under the proposed law.

However, PPP’s Naveed Qamar said that the suggestion was retracted because it might have led to a conflict between state institutions. Furthermore, he said, every institution has its own accountability process. PTI’s Shireen Mazari, whose party had staged a walk-out in the previous meeting complaining that the government was not willing to consider their suggestions, today hinted at some development. “The government has considered our suggestions today,” Mazari said. She, however, warned that PTI chief Imran Khan plans to stage a sit-in if NAC “offers protections to