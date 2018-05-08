Parliamentary heads firm to forge grounds of mutual cooperation

Pak, China, Afghanistan Iran, Russia and Turkey natural allies: Ayaz

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Monday, said that our very future is on stake due to terrorism and extremism in our region. Our mosques, temples and churches, our schools, places of work and our homes are under attack. In our respective capacities as parliamentarians, we cannot remain silent, ready to iron out our differences and create accords out of discords. He expressed these views while talking with the representatives of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey here at Parliament House. These representatives are working in Islamabad as a ‘Drafting Committee’ who will finalize Charter and Rules of the Speakers’ Conference of the six nations.

The Speaker acknowledged the historic occasion when the parliamentary heads of our six nations gathered for the first time in Islamabad to reaffirm their commitment to shared peace and prosperity and to forge new grounds of mutual cooperation. He said that Peace, dialogue and interdependence are key precursors of a prospering society upon which rests the whole paradigm of sustainable development of our coming generations. He further said that the vibrant nations of six countries are not only tied by geographical proximity but their perpetual interdependence is also based on age old civilizational heritage as well as geo-economic links of trade, tourism and culture spreading over centuries.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan wanted stability and peace in the region because it is necessary for prosperity and development of the region. He further said that terrorist attacks during the last ten years have rocked every corner of the world, claiming over two hundred thousand lives whereas almost half of these unfortunate victims were from our Region.

‘From the burning fields of the Middle East to the denial of fundamental right of self-determination in Kashmir, the world has failed to address the root-causes of extremism’ he said. He stressed the need for regular interaction between the political and parliamentary leadership to build the bridges of understanding and friendship.

‘As neighbours, we have to live with each other. And we must live in peace, trust and mutual respect’ the Speaker said.