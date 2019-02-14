Parliamentary coop to further cement Pak-Azerbaijan ties

Staff Reporter

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said Pakistan valued its close brotherly relations with Azerbaijan which were based on historic, cultural and religious commonalities. He was talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada, who called on him here at the Parliament House.

The speaker said Pakistan intended to further cement those relations through parliamentary and economic cooperation.

He said the support, both the countries extended to each other on different issues and forums was a manifestation of strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He said both the countries had commonalities of views and perceptions on various regional and international issues.

He appreciated Azerbaijani support to Pakistan on the principled stand of Kashmir. The speaker asked the ambassador to facilitate Azerbaijani business community to visit Pakistan for exploring further avenues of cooperation in diverse fields.

He stressed the need for enhancing cooperation between the legislatures of brotherly countries. He said parliamentarians could play a vital role in building bridges of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He informed the ambassador about the reactivation of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly. He also asked ambassador to convey his invitation to his Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Pakistan. The ambassador Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada agreed with the speaker and said the government and people of Azerbaijan greatly value their friendship with Pakistan.

