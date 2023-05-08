Parliamentary committee to summon ex-CJP Saqib Nisar, son in audio leaks saga; confirms MNA Bhootani

Islamabad: A special parliamentary committee formed to audit, inquire and investigate the purported audio leaks with a PTI ticket holder involving former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and his son will summon the father-son duo, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Aslam Bhootani confirmed on Sunday.

The special committee’s chairman, Bhootani, stated in an interview with a private news outlet that the inquiry could not proceed until Nisar, Najam, and the person featured in the audio leak came forward and recorded their statements.

He said that the parliament was helping ex-CJP Saqib Nisar, adding that if there was anything against him and he had been badmouthed and levelled with baseless allegations, then the committee would conduct a forensic analysis with the help of investigating agencies to ascertain the facts.

MNA Bhootani said the special committee will hold its first meeting on May 9, during which the Terms of References will be decided, and a decision will be taken regarding all the people that have to be summoned.

“We will send them notices so that they come and record their statement,” he said.

Committee formed to probe leaked audio of Nisar’s son

“We want to get to the bottom of the matter regarding the use of money during elections. Democracy is weakened by this trend and not just any political party.”

The story surrounding the latest audio leaks took an intriguing turn on April 29 when a new audio clip supposedly featuring the voice of former CJP Nisar’son was leaked, demanding a “reward” for a “job done for a PTI ticket candidate.”

In the audio, a voice claiming to be Najam Saqib is heard telling the person on the other end that his father had worked extremely hard to complete the task. Abuzar Chaddhar, a PTI ticket candidate, is then heard saying that he would come to meet Najam’s father after submitting the ticket.