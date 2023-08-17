The matter of nominating the Balochistan caretaker chief minister was referred to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday after the chief minister and the opposition leader failed to evolve a consensus.

Despite late-night reports of an agreement between the chief minister and the Opposition leader on the name of Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, the matter was assigned to the parliamentary committee after the constitutional time for nominating the caretaker chief minister expired.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate could not agree on one name for the caretaker chief minister.

Under the constitution, the speaker will form a parliamentary committee comprising members from both the government and the opposition sides. If the parliamentary committee does not decide on a name in three days, the matter will be sent to the election commission which will have two days to select a name.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo finalised the names of the parliamentary committee members for the nomination of the caretaker chief minister.

The names of the parliamentary committee members were sent to the Balochistan Assembly speaker. Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Zmarak Khan Achakzai were included in the parliamentary committee.