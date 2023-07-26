Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday told joint sitting of parliament that the parliamentary committee on Electoral Reforms has prepared a consensus report for amendments in the Election Act with aim to ensure transparency in electoral process.

Speaking in the Joint Sitting of the House, he said we performed this task in the national interest and nothing has been kept under the carpet. He pointed out that the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, headed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had representation from all the political parties present in the parliament.

Sharing some points of the report, the Law Minister said it has been proposed that the presiding officer on the Election Day will transmit a snapshot of Form-45 to the Returning Officer and the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said it has been compulsory for the Presiding Officer to transmit election results by 2 a.m. and in case of any delay the Presiding Officer concerned will have to explain the reasons. He said aspiring candidates can use their bank accounts for their election related expenditure.

The Law Minister further said the report also proposes that the Election Observers will be accredited by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Responding to points raised by different members, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the sanctity of legislation warrants that due procedure is followed. He, however, said the elements should not give us lectures, who used to bulldoze bills when they were in power. He recalled that 54 bills were passed in just one minute during the previous regime.

The Law Minister further said a special committee led by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq having representation of various political parties, held a series of meetings for thorough deliberations on the amendments.