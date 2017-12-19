Parliamentarians vow to end violence against women

Zubair Qureshi

Parliamentarians, women rights activists and members of civil society on Monday gave a unanimous call for an end to violence against women and urged the authorities as well as the society to change the typical mindset that allows such evil practice.

Senator Seher Kamran, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Khan, MNA SuriyaAsghar, MPA Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar, MPA Dina Naaz and Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed while hosting a dialogue between Parliamentarians and Civil Society on the Status of Women Protection Laws expressed their concerns on the rising number of incidents of violence against women. The dialogue was organised by Oxfam in collaboration with Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Bedari and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies (PIPS).

Speaking on the campaign theme ‘Domestic Violence Hurts Us All’, Oxfam Country Director Mohammed Qazilbash said “Oxfam views violence against women and girls as one of the most significant barriers to our mission to end poverty. Domestic violence destroys the lives of victims, breaks families and communities, undermines development and the efforts to build strong democracies and just and peaceful societies.”

PIPS Executive Director welcomed the participants and said, “The Parliament has blurred party lines to work for women’s rights and in the WPC we see the coming together of women parliamentarians from various parties and this is commendable. So the civil society must work with the members of the caucus to bring in pro-women laws.”

In her opening remarks, Bedari Executive Director AnbreenAjaib said, “The parliament, the senate and the provincial assemblies have taken some effective steps to address Violence against women and girls. As we come closer to the 2018 elections, it is the right time to reflect upon the performance of these assemblies and to develop a future action plan.” Calling for an end child marriage, Senator Seher Kamransaid that “If the law does not consider someone under the age of 18 mature enough to cast a vote, drive a car or even purchase a sim, they cannot be considered mature enough to bear the responsibilities of marriage.”

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, in her keynote address said that behavior change and strong legal frame work is needed to protect women from violence. The population of Pakistan is one of the largest in the world and unemployment is very high. Skill-based education and entrepreneurship must be encouraged to promote women’s economic empowerment”. Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Khan said “I condemn violence in all its forms and vow to go to any length to end it.

Both the government and the civil society are doing great work to ensure women’s rights in Pakistan but it is time for us to join forces and in this regard this event is a great initiative.” MNA SuriyaAsghar called for optimism in the fight for women’s rights. “There was a time when we could not even talk about domestic violence let alone pass laws to end it. Breaking taboos in setting discourse agendas is the first step which is followed by legislation. Great progress has been made in the way of women protection laws and if we keep faith we will one day end violence against women in Pakistan,” she said.

MPA Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar said progress has been made in the way of women’s rights but there is much more to be done in the way of implementation and awareness. “I am proud that Sindh is leading the way in ending early marriage and it is time for other provinces to follow suit,” she said.