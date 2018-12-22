Parliamentarians visit Nestlé-BISP Rural Sales Program

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Nestlé Pakistan, in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), organized a visit of leading women parliamentarians to its Rural Sales Program in PindiBhattian. These included: KanwalShauzab, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Planning; and Zill-e-Huma MNA.

The Parliamentarians visited PindiBhattian where approximately 70 BISP Beneficiaries have become Nestlé’s Rural Sales Agents. These beneficiaries have collectively contributed to sales of approximately PKR 8 Million in the PindiBhattian region. The Parliamentarians visited the Rural Sales Shops being run solely by BISP beneficiaries in PindiBhattian. These women are involved in direct selling of Nestlé’s products after receiving a rigorous sales training. Another important aspect of this program is the Nestlé – BISP Rural Sales Program which focuses on graduating BISP beneficiaries out-of-poverty.

The program is based on ‘Public Private Partnership (PPP)’ which focuses on creating sustainable solutions for addressing some of the key issues being faced by rural women in Pakistan such as malnutrition, financial exclusion and lack of livelihood opportunities. This transformative collaboration has enabled BISP beneficiaries to earn a dignified livelihood for themselves and their families. To date more than 400 BISP beneficiaries have been enrolled as Rural Sales Agents across 12 districts of Punjab and Sindh. In addition to a rigorous sales training, woman also participate in nutrition awareness sessions, especially tailored for rural women that have helped them make healthier lifestyle choices for themselves and their families.

Kanwal Shauzab, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Planning; while sharing her views at the occasion said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first priority is to eliminate poverty from Pakistan and to enhance education, nutrition, health and well-being of children and women. We have taken care of all these factors in our 12th Five Year Plan. Our aim should be to empower women and provide them facilities through which they become self-sufficient. If today’s women are empowered then it will have a direct impact on generations to come.”

Emphasizing the importance of women empowerment, MNA Zill-e-Huma added, “This occasion has given me a lot of hope and encouragement for women’s stature in the economy. It is the first step towards empowerment for these women and I am positive that it will lead to betterment of their future.

Share on: WhatsApp