Parliamentarians, scholars endorse SC recommendations to meet population crisis

Dialogue on Pakistan’s population challenge

Zubair Qureshi

Elected representatives from all provinces and representing major political parties of the country and religious scholars during a national dialogue on Thursday endorsed recommendations given at a recent conference on population at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and called for collective measures to halt fast-increasing population of the country.

The dialogue titled “Pakistan’s population challenge” hosted by the Population Council was attended by large number of parliamentarians, religious scholars, family planning volunteers and members of civil society.

Members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Pakhtun Khwa milli Awami Party (PKMAP) represented their respective parties at the dialogue.

They endorsed Supreme Court of Pakistan’s recommendations to address Pakistan’s population challenge. When state fails to manage population size, it affects provision of health, education and food security to its people.

Unemployed and unfed youth poses great challenge to country’s progress and security. Government must take radical steps to promote delivery, access and uptake of family planning services to manage Pakistan’s high population growth rate. A large-scale national awareness campaign amongst citizens on keeping their family sizes small is need of the hour that builds on a national narrative of balance or tawazun between family size and resources, said the legislators on suggesting way forward.

“Pakistan loses 12,000 mothers in pregnancy-related causes annually while millions of couples cope with unwanted births each yearin the country. At an annual growth rate of 2.4 percent, Pakistan has the slowest demographic transition in the region. This is a national emergency,” said Dr Zeba Sathar, Country Director of Population Council.

Citing current fertility trends, Dr Zeba Sathar said the impact of rapid population growth is evident.“Pakistan has had to face a high cost of inaction on not keeping a check on its population growth. 16 million children are out of school today while majority of young people entering the workforce have no secondary education.”

Pakistan’s current unmet need for family planning stands at 17 percent while the contraceptive prevalence use has dropped to 34 percent and is the lowest in the region as compared to 77 percent in Iran, 68 percent in Sri Lanka and 62 percent in Bangladesh. If Pakistan was closer to fertility levels of the rest of the region, it could save thousands of mothers’ lives, and have 40 million fewer Pakistanis living in poverty.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar Khan, DG Population Welfare at the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations presented Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Task Force Recommendations on Population. Highlighting key recommendations which include ensuring universal access to family planning and reproductive health services, contraceptive commodity security, curriculum and training and role of ulema, Dr. Khan reiterated the need for stronger legislation to accelerate fertility transition in the country.

Former Information Minister and an ardent supporter of the cause Senator (R) Javed Jabbar moderated a discussion on potential role of the parliamentarians in investing in sustainable population growth. Restating Supreme Court’s recommendations to call for action on alarming population growth rate in Pakistan, he said the task of achieving the National Vision 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is possible only with a radical approach to ensuring voluntary family planning services in all public outlets and a strong policy position across all of Pakistan.

He highlighted role of legislators in fulfilling the recommendations. The dialogue was held with support from UNFPA and hosted members from the senate, national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan, including former speakers, advisers to the government and religious scholars. In their concluding remarks, UNFPA representative reaffirmed UNFPA’s role to workwith the government of Pakistan to meet Pakistan’s commitment tohuman rights obligation.

Population Council is an international research and technical organization working in the population and health field. The Population Council has worked in Pakistan since 1992 to produce quality research and bring attention and focus on population and health issues. This collective research is an important contribution to the work on SDG’s and other development goals that Pakistan is committed to achieve.

