Parliamentarians, MPAs to pay toll tax onward

On the instructions of State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, National Highways Authority (NHA) announced on Friday that toll tax will be imposed on all parliamentarians and members of all provincial assemblies.

According to details, the step was taken under the ambit of austerity plan of the federal government. The NHA issued a notification stipulating to end the immunity of people’s representative from being charged the toll tax.

All the senators, national assembly and provincial assembly members will be entitled to pay the toll tax, whereas the exemption for ambulances, fire brigades, high courts judges and Pakistan armed forces will remain unchanged, the notification read.

In late November, Murad Saeed unveiled mobile app ‘Hamsafar’ aimed to facilitate commuters about traffic updates. ‘Hamsafar’, the mobile application, is jointly developed by the National Highways Authority and Motorway Police to apprise commuters about latest traffic updates.

“PTI government is taking concrete steps to depoliticize and improve the working of state institutions for better governance to create ‘ease’ for countrymen”, Murad Saeed said. Murad Saeed on September 19, in another revolutionary step, had announced to launch the E-Tendering and billing system across the country to ensure transparency and accountability within the ministry.—INP

