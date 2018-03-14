Parliamentarians hail Shahbaz appointment as PML-N president

Pakistan Muslim League-N parliamentarians and central leaders Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on his unopposed appointment as president of the PML-N.

They believed that Shahbaz Sharif would utilise the best his energies to strengthen the party at grass-roots level and carry out Nawaz Sharif’s mission of making Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

Speaking to this scribe, Punjab Law and Parliamentary Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan highly lauded the decision of electing Shehbaz Sharif as the PML-N president, saying it would have a positive impact on the popularity of the party in the general elections 2018. He said that the PML-N was a democracy-loving party which had written a new political history by electing Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as lifetime Quaid of the party.

Finance Minister Dr Ghous Pasha, felicitating Shehbaz Sharif, said that the party would get further boost in the country under his dynamic and candid leadership.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Rana Muhammad Arshad expressed the hope that Shehbaz sharif would utilise all his skills and experiences to lead the party and take the workers along with him in the upcoming election campaign. MPAs Yasin Sohal, Mian Naseer Ahmed, Shehzad Mushi, Hina Pervaiz Butt, Azma Bokhari said that appointing Shehbaz Sharif as the PML-N president would make the party stronger and give a lot of dividends in the next general elections.

They also hailed the services of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he gave the gifts of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and revitalised country’s economy, eliminated load-shedding and terrorism. “Nawaz Sharif is national popular leader who can’t be eliminated from politics,” they added.

They expressed the hope that both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif would continue their efforts for further strengthening of the party and serve their countrymen with best of their skills and abilities to address their problems besides taking the country on road to progress and development.

MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, congratulating Shehbaz Sharif, on his election as PML-N President said it had washed away desires of those envisaging cracks in the party ranks.—APP

