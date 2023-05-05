Parliamentarians hail FM’s visit to India for SCO moot participation

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) on Thursday hailed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s decision to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) moot in Goa, India to present a vibrant and vociferous perspective of Pakistan on core regional and local issues.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, MNA, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it was after 12 years that any Pakistani dignitary was visiting India to participate an international event.

He said no doubt India was a bigger country than Pakistan but the armed forces and the nation were ever ready to thwart any aggression and misadventure of the enemy.

Nakai said in his opinion, the foreign minister’s participation was necessary to present the country’s opinion at the international level conference of council of foreign ministers at SCO conference.

He underlined that the speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was critical and would set the focus of country’s agenda as either he would highlight Kashmir issue and recent Indian human rights violations and atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sardar Talib Nakai believed that the forum was opportunity for the foreign minister to raise his voice on pertinent issues of regional and bilateral importance.

MNA, Waheed Alam Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the Foreign Minister was participating in an international conference and not a bilateral event.

He said the participation of Pakistan was important to raise its voice at the international forum.