Parliamentarians discuss development projects with CM City Technopolis project to be an inventive enterprise: CM

Parliamentarians including Khwaja Daud Sulemani, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday.

According to official sources, during the meeting parliamentarians discussed the problems of their constituencies and other matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said that his doors were always open on the parliamentarians and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fully united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.”

He said that injustice had never been done with anybody, and the PTI government did not believe in politics of revenge.

The CM said, “Party fully believes in the supremacy of law and justice.” The opposition parties had weakened the national interest with their negative politics, he regretted and said that the past governments performed less and raised hollow slogans.

He said that public service was a core agenda of the PTI government and the government had set many new examples by introducing holistic reforms and initiating several development projects to benefit the people, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has honour to initiate work on a special technology zone, the Lahore Technopolis project which will prove to be an inventive enterprise.

“The former government had not done any practical work on the Lahore Knowledge Park project for 10 years and 790 acres of land was left forsaken. It constructed only boundary walls and gates,” he regretted.

While addressing the launching ceremony on Thursday, Usman Buzdar explained that Lahore has been chosen for the technopolis project keeping in view the abundant presence of industries and universities. This avant-garde initiative would create opportunities for necessary linkages between universities and the industrial sector to boost the use of modern technology for strengthening the national economy, he added.

Easy access to this landmark project would be made possible and new employment opportunities would be created due to enhanced investment, he further stated.

Chief minister announced that the Lahore Technopolis will avail necessary incentives under Technology Zone Act – including tax exemption for 10 years. Zone enterprise would also be given a ten-year exemption from property tax and PRA services tax, he added.

Similarly, Buzdar contended that other facilities like a specialized training center, one-window facilities, helpdesk for visas, subsidized or tax-free internet and electricity would be provided. It’s sanguine that international entities from different countries are taking a interest in this project, he maintained.