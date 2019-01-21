Parliamentarians call for introducing police reforms

The Parliamentarians on Monday expressed grief, sorrow over Sahiwal incident and stressed for introducing reforms in police to avert such incidents in future.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir said that strict action would be taken against the people involved in Sahiwal incident.

She said that government was working to bring reforms in Punjab police on pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that government was answerable to the nation and those who violated laws, will have to face strict action.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said that government sympathies were with the victim family, adding that strict action would be taken against those found responsible after Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on Sahiwal incident.

Replying a question, he said that government would introduce reforms in police.

Senator Maullah Bakhsh Chandio said that his party would support government for bringing reforms in police. He said that government and opposition should jointly devise a strategy to avoid such incidents in future. Maulana Abdul Waseh also expressed grief and sorrow over the Sahiwal incident and said that government and opposition should jointly work for bringing reforms in police.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp