Parliament will play role to promote cordial ties b/w Pak, UAE: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said Parliament will play its active role to promote cordial relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was talking to UAE Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The Chairman Senate said parliamentary linkages would be strengthened and potential for enhancing the economic cooperation would be exploited to further cement the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that UAE investors can benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors including CPEC and Gwadar Port to boost the trade and economic ties.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that both countries share common traditions, religious values and social aspirations and have supported each other not only at international issues, but in the development agenda.

He said that a large number of Pakistanis are contributing in the development of the UAE while the UAE is supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives.

Orignally published by NNI