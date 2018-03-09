Parliament to ultimately remain supreme

Islamabad

The Senators, completing their tenure as members of the Upper House on March 11, Thursday made farewell speeches and urged to forge unity to counter various challenges being confronted by the country and fulfilling of responsibilities by all institutions as determined in the Constitution. An outgoing Senator, Shahi Syed said “Pakistan is dearest to me after religion (Islam)” and urged all authorities of various institutions to respect oath taken by them.

He said that Parliament would ultimately remain supreme in the country because it was only option to proceed. Senator Hari Ram said Pakistan was our actual identity and all of us had to make it strong. He said that polite attitude was key to win the hearts of the people and decency should be adopted to promote message of love. Senator Taj Haider said thanked the party for nominating him as a senator from Sindh for highlighting the issues of province.

He also thanked Chairman Senate for nominating him in 14 committees including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Senator Rubina Irfan thanked for party for putting trust on her. Naseema Ehsan said that service of Mian Raza Rabbani as a chairman would be remembered for ever. She said Raza Rabbani had played a key role for the supremacy of the Senate.

Opposition leader Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan thanked Asif Ali Zardari for nominating him as a Senator in 2012 to highlight party point of view. He also thanked employees of Senate and all the Senators for their cooperation during his tenure as opposition leader in Senate. Aitzaz said he had always fought against the dictatorship and for restoration of democracy in the country. He said he had been also sent to jail many times by the dictators.—APP