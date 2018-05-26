Parliament to play role in capacity building: Ayaz

Zubair Qureshi

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Secretariat of National Assembly of Pakistan to assist legislators and SDG secretariat in research, authentic and credible data provision and analysis for parliamentary business including Calling Attention Notices, Questions, Motions, etc. Both SDPI and SDGs Secretariat of National Assembly agreed to work together to promote and raise awareness regarding SDGs through advocacy campaigns at the grass-roots level.

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Executive Director SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, on behalf of their respective organization signed the MoU on Friday at Parliamentary SDG Secretariat office, Islamabad. Maryam Aurangzeb Federal Minister, Information and Broadcasting, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Former Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Romina Khursheed Alam, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, Director Research Uptake and Business Development, SDPI, Dr Sheheryar Khan Toru, Research Fellow, SDPI and other dignitaries from both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the agreement would be utilized to build the research capacity of parliamentarians through capacity development training workshops provided by SDPI. He said in the wake of global emerging challenges to development, the SDG secretariat will seek evidence-based advice and technical support from SDPI.