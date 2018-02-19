Parliament supreme institution of country: Shahbaz Baber

Islamabad

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar has said parliament was the supreme institution and it had an important role for making or amending in existing laws of the country. Talking to media, he said after wining the general elections 2018, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would bring reforms in the constitution of the country which would be part of its manifesto.

He said the PML-N had made lot of legislation but still dire need of legislation in different issues. He said judiciary was working as independently in the country and the PML-N had done lot of struggle for its independence but justice was still far away from the people, adding that after winning the next general elections the PML-N and its leadership would pay especial attention for providing speedy justice to the masses.

The parliamentary Secretary said provision of speedy justice would helpful to reduced crimes in the society. Replying to a question, he said people were well aware about the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) and they had rejected its politics of money in NA 154 by election and PTI had failed to fulfill their commitments with the people of Lodhran.

Shehbaz Babar said terrorism incidents had reduced, overcome on energy shortfall, improve national economy, providing health facilities, started China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), improving agriculture and road infrastructure were achievements of the government. He said the PML-N government wanted to complete its all mega projects before the general elections 2018.—APP