Parliament Speakers of 178 countries urged to take note of Indian aggression

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has urged the parliament speakers of 178 countries to take note of atrocities being committed by Indian forces in India held Kashmir. He wrote letters to his counterparts in 178 countries’ parliaments, informing them about a resolution passed by a joint Parliament session that condemned Indian aggression and urged the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute in light of the world body’s resolutions. He apprised them about Indian aggression, breach of ceasefire along the restive Line of Control (LoC) and violation of Pakistani airspace. Qaiser said Pakistan had been exercising restraint for the purpose of global peace. “India shouldn’t be under any delusion. We will defend every inch of our motherland.”

Earlier, March 1, a joint session of the parliament passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the blatant Indian aggression of 26th and 27th of February against Pakistan describing it in complete violation of UN Charter and the international law. The resolution moved by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi completely rejected India’s self-serving and fictitious claims of having destroyed alleged terrorist facility and causing heavy casualties.

It pointed out that facts on the grounds clearly contradict India’s false claim and so have been testified by independent observers. The resolution noted that timely and effective action of Pakistan Air force repulsed the Indian attack without loss of life and property. It said that India’s baseless allegations against Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack were politically motivated and points out that the Indian government’s subsequent action has been guided by its electoral calculations.—INP

