Parliament recognizes Asma’s services for democracy, rule of law

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The National Assembly and Senate Monday passed separate resolutions recognizing the services of human rights activist Asma Jehangir for democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism.

The resolution moved by Syed Naveed Qamar in the lower house also acknowledged her brave struggle for oppressed segments of society and against rights abuses. The resolution said that Asma Jehangir defended the rights of voiceless, the poor, the downtrodden and dispossessed and spoke out for the victims of violence and against discrimination on the basis of gender and religion.

Paying tributes to the struggle of Asma Jehangir, the resolution said that being elected representatives, we are committed to protection and upholding of fundamental human rights. The resolution said that being the upholder of human rights, the death of Asma Jehangir is a national loss and the house mourns her death.

Rising on points of order, the members paid glowing tributes to human rights activist Asma Jehangir for his services for democracy and raising voice for the marginalized segments of the society. They said that Asma was the voice of voiceless people and always stood up for the rights of suppressed communities.

The resolution adopted by the upper house acknowledged the services rendered by Asma Jehangir for the protection of rights of women, children and marginalized segments of the society including the minorities. The resolution also appreciated her services for the cause of democracy saying Asma Jehangir was a fierce fighter and defender of democracy. The house will hold a reference in memory of Asma Jehangir today (Tuesday).

The Senate Tuesday also passed a resolution expressing profound grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Haji Saifullah Khan Bangash.

The resolution moved by Leader of House Raja Zafarul Haq said that Saifullah Khan Bangash was a distinguished politician, seasoned parliamentarian and a renowned businessman. He made useful contributions in the Senate’s discussion. The resolution said that the services rendered by late Bangash will long be remembered. Commiserating with the bereaved family, the house prayed to God Almighty to shower his blessings on the departed soul.