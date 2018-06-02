Parliament ousts Spain PM Rajoy, replaced by Pedro Sanchez

Mazhar Awan

Madrid

Spain’s parliament ousted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Friday in a no-confidence vote sparked by fury over his party’s corruption woes, paving the way for a takeover by opposition leader Pedro Sanchez.

The 46-year-old Sanchez is now the prime minister-in-waiting. Spain’s King Felipe VI still has to swear him in.

Earlier the ongoing political crisis in spain ended with triumph of no confidence motion against Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday in lower house congress with 180 votes in favor, 169 against and one abstention. The no-confidence motion received more than 176 votes, the absolute majority needed to oust Mariano Rajoy.

The ousted prime minister had refused to step down ahead of the vote, saying “Why should I have to resign, if for now I still have the trust of the house, and the trust awarded to me at the ballot boxes (2016 elections)? You’re the one who should be resigning around here.

The move came after Spain’s High Court, the Audiencia Nacional entered a judgment in the main trial of Gürtel, a sweeping kickbacks-for-contracts case affecting the governing Popular Party (PP).

In the ruling, the court fined the PP for benefiting from the scheme, which ran between 1999 and 2006, and sentenced a former treasurer to 33 years in prison. The judgment also found solid evidence of the existence of a party slush fund.

The main opposition socialist party (PSOE) led the move whose 84 seats were insufficient for the majority of 176 required in the 350-seat house. This compelled the PSOE to seek support from a range of other parties, including regional nationalists in the Basque Country and Catalonia. After the successful removal of prime minister the lower house congress stated”The secretary general of PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, got the trust of the Congress of Deputies as new prime minister of the government after the no-confidence motion was approved with an absolute majority.”