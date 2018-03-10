Parliament is not supreme!

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

ON Tuesday, in his farewell speech, PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar warned against the ‘judicialisation of politics and politicisation of the judiciary’ making the parliament weaker in times to come. He was critical of political parties including PPP backtracked from ‘across the board accountability’ whereby judges and generals could be subjected to accountability. He sarcastically said that it was a matter of concern when judges leaned on ‘contempt of court’ for their integrity; and when it comes to the scope of influence of institutions, Parliament is failing. He has been criticising military establishment and judiciary, but this time round he has been removed as spokesman of the PPP for his ‘bold’ remarks. Retiring Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani used to criticize establishment and once had cried hoarse on passing the bill for establishing military courts, but in his farewell speech he expressed his concern on contempt of notice to KP speaker.

Former Chairman Raza Rabbani, Farhatullah Babar often quoted article 66 of the Constitution, which read: “Subject to the Constitution and to the rules of procedure of [Majlis-i-Shoora (Parliament)], there shall be freedom of speech in [Majlis-i-Shoora (Parliament)] and no member shall be liable to any proceedings in any Court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in [Majlis-i-Shoora (Parliament)]…” But they conveniently forget Article 68 which states: “No discussion shall take place in [Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)] with respect to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties.” They also refer to Article 19 of the Constitution with regard to freedom of expression, not realizing that this right is not absolute. In addition to provisions in the Constitution, there are certain sacrosanct limits that have to be exercised in the civil polities.

Moreover, universally accepted norms and standards have to be adhered to in all conditions. But all those niceties are thrown out of the window by a few writers, analysts and chattering classes. They in fact take a particular pride in an uninhibited expression, holding it up boastfully as a manifest of their independent mind. In this pursuit, they in their first pretentious device pick up military and intelligence agencies for vituperative and onslaught, considering them as a fair game for expression of their unbounded freedom. And now they are resorting to scathing criticism of the higher judiciary. In fact, freedom of expression is one of the most abused freedoms in Pakistan. Article 19 of the Constitution reads: “Every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of the press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law…”

The nation watches some TV talk shows in which participants unleash avalanche of blistering censure against military and intelligence agencies of Pakistan. Parliamentarians claim the right of the Parliament to amend the constitution; but it should be borne in mind that the constitution places some restrictions on the powers of both federal and provincial legislatures. Firstly, no law can be made which is in conflict with any of the fundamental rights granted by the constitution to the citizens. Secondly, no law can be made which is repugnant to the injunctions of Islam. In this connection, Article 227 of the constitution stipulates: “All existing laws shall be brought in conformity with the injunctions of Islam as laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah…and no law shall be made which is repugnant to such injunctions.” Thirdly, Parliament cannot make any law which is inconsistent with the fundamental law of the land.

It is from these restrictions on the Parliament that the power of judicial review comes into force. In this backdrop, the superior judiciary can invalidate an act of parliament that is beyond its legislative competence for any of the above reasons. In other words, Parliament in Pakistan is neither sovereign nor supreme, and only the Constitution is supreme. In July 2012, addressing lawyers during a ceremony at the Sindh High Court, then CJP Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had said the claim of parliament’s supremacy over the constitution was unjustified. He had referred to Article 8, which empowered the superior courts to strike down any legislation that encroached upon the basic rights of the citizens, and it could also strike down any law that was in conflict with the constitution. He had also said Article 2(A) of the constitution was the guarantor of judiciary’s independence.

Of course, Parliament, Executive and Judiciary draw their powers from the Constitution and they have to act within the parameters laid down in the Constitution. It is the constitution which confers on the superior judiciary the power to interpret the constitution, and it is from this function of the judiciary that the power of judicial review follows. While interpreting some provisions of the constitution, the courts may find that a particular law is in conflict with those provisions. Since the constitution is the fundamental law of the land, any law which conflicts with it shall be void. In the US, the Supreme Court can strike down legislation enacted by Congress if it finds the same to be incompatible with the constitution. In Germany, the Constitutional Court is empowered to shoot down constitutional amendments for being inconsistent with the fundamental character of the constitution. Indian Supreme Court had struck down ‘draconian’ Section 66A, whereby the supremacy of Parliament was restricted.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.