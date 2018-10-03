Parliament is not some container, Bilawal lashes out at govt

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the Parliament is not “some container” and there is a huge difference between leading a sit-in and the government.

Expressing his opinions during a debate on the mini budget in the National Assembly, the PPP chairman said, “I had a lot of expectations regarding ‘Naya Pakistan’s’ first budget, however, it made no mention of the government’s 100-day plan.”

“Even Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) voters are disappointed today. Those voters are disappointed who voted for one Pakistan and not two,” he added.

The PPP chairman further questioned, “Where are those one million jobs?”

“Development, health and education budgets were cut although you [PTI] had promised to increase the budgets for health and education,” Bilawal upheld.

“Where is the government’s 100-day development plan,” he further asked.

Stating that improvement in provision of health was promised but the budget for it was cut, Bilawal said, “The budget does not reflect the promises the government had made.”

Bilawal further said that farmers are facing difficulties and despite promises no water scheme was announced.

“Increase in prices of electricity and gas makes life of the poor difficult,” he asserted.

“They [government] said that they will neither beg nor take loans, but what is happening now?” he asked.

Bilawal demanded that the Parliament be apprised regarding the steps being taken to remove Pakistan’s name from Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey-list.

“Leading the government is different, you should do politics in a wise manner and draft policies. You have to take wise decisions and not take u-turns,” he added while advising the government.

Further, Bilawal said that the government needs to realise that its decisions affect millions.

“This is a Parliament and not some container,” the PPP chairman asserted.

“Who will explain to the government that an economy does not depend on funds, politics is not done through hurling abuses and countries are not run on magic,” he concluded.

