Parliament helpless, sovereignty over: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD : Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah remarked on Thursday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has never given importance to the parliament which has become helpless and its autonomy has ended.

While speaking in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said that the government has remembered the parliament now. “We told the government official countless times to come and sit with us to resolve our issues,” he said.

While speaking about deceased PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, Shah said that she was a global leader.

“Benazir was advised not to return to Pakistan as she will be martyred here,” he shared, adding that the efforts were made to conceal regarding her death.

“Why were the people responsible for Benazir’s death let go,” he questioned. “Today, none of the politicians are safe,” he added.

He also condemned the assassination bid on interior minister Ahsan Iqbal during Narowal corner meeting.

“The politicians of Pakistan have been made unsafe. When we are murdered, the killers are left free. Pakistan is already facing numerous problems,” he asserted.

“When Musharraf came under attack, a mobile phone chip was recovered from the crime scene. The evidence led the security officials to the terrorists who were sentenced to death,” he said.

“But a political leader was martyred. All the proofs are obvious but the murderers have been acquitted,” criticized Shah.