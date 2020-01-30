Parliament has been made an ordinance factory: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the parliament has been made an ordinance factory but no discussion is held on rising inflation and economic killing of masses.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, he said that an attempt was made to bulldoze the parliament today, adding that no meeting was called on the economic and flour crisis, but a session was called to pass the ordinance.

The PPP chairman said that laws are regularly discussed in parliament but the President House has become an ordinance machine but his party boycotts all these ordinances. Bilawal went on to say that a tax amnesty scheme is introduced for the billionaires but no scheme was introduced for the farmers and the country needs economic justice.

He said that a good IGP was sent to Punjab, but he was changed after a few weeks. “IGPs have been changed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We sent five names for the Sindh IGP and the prime minister also promised to transfer the IGP. But the Sindh IG could not be changed,” he added.

He claimed that the PPP government had allocated huge funds for the people of FATA. “The operations were launched during our period. We repatriated the IDPs within a year.”