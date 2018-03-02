Parliament to give equal respect: Safdar

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar Friday said all the state institutions, including the parliament, should be given equal respect and importance. Talking to private news channel , Leader said the people to vote for ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N in the upcoming general elections to strengthen the parliament and put the country on development track. Weakness in the political system could be addressed by empowering parliament and protecting the rights of common people, he added. PML-N leader said common people of the country were the final authority for elect who would rule in the country, said , adding, our party stands with democracy at this critical stage as it is the only way to steer country out of challenges. “PML-N believe in rules not in deals”, safdar mentioned while criticizing opposition . He further said , the government would complete its tenure in the country’s history, which would give a strong message to the world that Pakistan’s is a stable democracy. He hoped that his party will win the 2018 Senate elections and hold them through direct voting in future.

Orignally published by APP