Parliament enjoys constitutional authority

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Hauq on Thursday vowed that no one would be allowed to compromise the supremacy of the parliament it was the only forum having absolute constitutional authority and powers to run the state affairs by making necessary legislations.

Addressing a press conference all along with other coalition partners, he said, “Presence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) along with other parties in the press conference is an indication that his party is with the government on the issue of supremacy of law and the parliament.

The minister said the 1973 Constitution was supreme and chained all the federating units with each other. “Our struggle is for the supremacy of the parliament, freedom of judiciary .—APP