Parliament defends itself

A strongly worded resolution, unanimously adopted by all political parties on Thursday, slammed derogatory remarks made by PTI leader Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad against Parliament during their emotional speeches at Mall Road gathering in Lahore the other day. The resolution declared Parliament as the representative institution of two hundred million people of Pakistan and by using such abusive language, the two leaders tried to insult the people of the country, which is condemnable.

PTI Chairman and Awami Muslim League were free to announce resignation from the National Assembly but abusing institutions and that too which is considered to be the symbol of democracy, is indeed regrettable. The worst aspect of the entire episode is that instead of expressing remorse, PTI leader is justifying his Parliament cursing and in this connection could only refer to passage of the law that allowed a convicted person to head a political party. You can criticise an action but decisions of the majority are accepted in the democratic and parliamentary scheme of things. The unanimous passage of the resolution and strong reaction shown by members representing different parties during their speeches on the issue clearly showed that PTI and Sheikh Rasheed stand isolated politically as far as this issue is concerned. There is a general impression that Imran Khan was entangled into the controversy by Sheikh Rasheed who delivered an emotional and inflammable speech announcing his resignation from the National Assembly and also uttered bad words against the institution. Later inviting Imran Khan to follow the suit and the Khan said what Sheikh wanted him to say without realising implications and repercussions of the remarks. Criticism of individuals is something else and abusing an entire institution is something quite different and that is why PTI leader remarks have also caused dents in the opposition’s emerging alliance against the incumbent government. National leaders ought to be very careful in choice of their words as every single word matters. They must have full control over their minds, actions and use appropriate words to express their opinion with wisdom and dignity.

