Parliament Channel to change perception of public about MPs: Ayaz

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said the new Channel of PTV Parliament would change perception of the public about working of public representatives in National Assembly and Senate. Speaking on the inauguration of Channel of the Parliament, the Speaker said that the main purpose of the Channel of the Parliament was to keep the public informed what kind of issues parliamentarians were taking up on their behalf.

Ayaz Sadiq said that it was general perception among people that the Parliament and its Standing committees were doing little and the new Channel would help in changing that mindset. He said that he as Speaker opened the Parliament for everyone so that people could learn about the working of both houses. Ayaz Sadiq said that delegations from various universities, colleges and schools across the country visited the Parliament and witnessed its proceedings.

Students after their visit said their perception about Parliament changed as they came to know how the houses functioned, he said adding as many 200 internees had completed their internship from Parliament and they were now highlighting the role of Senate and National Assembly on the social media.

“It was great achievement of the Parliament that as many as 26 universities have adopted the syllabus of the Parliamentary Studies with the help of Higher Education Commission (HEC),” he added.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed the hope that message of the Parliament through the channel would reach heart of the general public, adding that role of the Pakistan Television was very crucial in this regard.

Recalling the meetings of Electoral Reforms Committee of the Parliament, the Speaker said the committee sought recommendations from the public and as many as 4000 pages of recommendations were received which were later incorporated in the law.

He said that Pakistan was the world’s first green Parliament as it was completely run on solar energy. The Speaker appreciated Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera for their efforts for the launch of the Parliament channel.—APP

