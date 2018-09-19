Parliament body to probe polls rigging

Govt, Opposition to have equal representation

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Fulfilling the demand of the opposition for probe into the alleged rigging in the elections, the National Assembly Tuesday passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to constitute a special committee to finalize terms of reference (ToRs) with regards to investigation of allegations of rigging in the general elections 2018.

The committee will be constituted in consultation with the Leader of the House (LOH) and the Leader of the Opposition (LOP). The motion, moved by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the committee will take further steps as mandated in the ToRs.

Responding to the points of Ahsan Iqbal and Shazia Mari, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the committee will be fully authorized to carry out its work. He said the PTI has nothing to hide as it believes in strengthening the democratic norms and values.

He said it has been agreed that opposition and treasury benches will be given equal representation in the committee. It will comprise only members from the National Assembly. Senators will not be part of it. Foreign Minister said it has also been decided that the chairman of the committee will be nominated in consultation with the Prime Minister.

Syed Naveed Qamar and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of Pakistan Peoples party and Khurram Dastgir of PML-N demanded that the head of this committee should be from the opposition. Responding to the points of the PPP leader, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the committee is being constituted on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan which shows his graciousness.

