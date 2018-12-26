Parks thronged with Christmas jubilants

Rawalpindi

The People belonging to Christian community of the city and adjoining areas Tuesday thronged different parks to celebrate Christmas with families and loved ones.

Families along with children were seen at the city parks and picnic spots. There was also rush at restaurants to enjoy winter delights and other dishes.

As per tradition, the people exchanged Christmas greetings with relatives and friends and presented Christmas cakes to their kins and friends.

A large number of families and children were enjoying free time at Nawaz Sharif Park, Ayub National Park, Play Land, Children Park Satellite Town, Wild Life Park Lohi Bher and Jinnah Park, where elaborate entertainment arrangements were made.

Amir Maseeh, a government employee who visited Nawaz Sharif Park told APP that he owed certain duties to his children but he hardly found time to do some of those things.

“Of course, we should take our children out and have fun more often but the time just never seems to be there. We are happy to be able to take advantage of this long weekend and give them the treat they have so richly deserved all this while.”

“We should try and take full advantage of this opportunity as our children have the right to be happy”, he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp