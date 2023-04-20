Parks, recreational places developed for the citizens: Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that parks and recreational places are developed for the citizens therefore; the citizens of Karachi should come forward to protect and improve these facilities in their respective areas.

He said this while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the newly renovated Shaheen Park in North Karachi Sector 7-D/2 on Wednesday.He said that the construction of Shaheen Park in North Karachi is good work as it will provide better recreational facilities to the citizens. Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Sindh Governor said that under the leadership of Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, the KMC is trying to beautify the parks and green belts of the city, with new shades, trees and flowers along the roads and streets. Saplings are also being planted which will help reduce environmental pollution.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that the parks and playgrounds in different districts of Karachi are being gradually improved to make these facilities accessible to more citizens and measures are being taken so that in future no one gets a chance to take personal benefits from dedicated places for citizens.

He said that recreational facilities are being provided for the public in other parks of the central district, the proportion of educated people in the central district is very high and the people here provide support in the works for public welfare which is of great importance to the city. He said that if we all work together, we can make our city clean, green and beautiful.

He said that collective efforts to solve urban problems will be fruitful. We should not only build parks but also cultivate the trees and plants there, he added.