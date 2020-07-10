Parks, recreational areas to be closed on Eid

A meeting of Cabinet Committee for Corona and Dengue Control was held on Friday to review the proposal of smart lockdown during Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting decided that parks and recreational places will be closed on Eid-ul-Azha. The permission has been granted to open the admin office of schools along with the working of administrative staff but the students and teachers will not be allowed to visit schools.

The chief secretary directed that action be initiated against the staff not doing dengue surveillance. The Schools secretary said that in line with the decision of the federal government, the school education department will issue complete guidelines before the opening of schools. Working of schools in two shifts is under consideration while every shift would comprise 2.5 hours duration. Necessary precautionary measures will be ensured in the schools, she added.

The meeting decided that permission for the release of property, professional tax and excise permits will be allowed under an appointment management system. The Primary & Secondary Health secretary told that a decrease in corona patients has been witnessed and the temporary lockdown has been made in six districts due to the enhanced number of corona patients. Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, IG, SMBR, ACS (Home) and others attended the meeting.