IT parks, NIC help promote entrepreneurship in Pakistan

Islamabad

In order to promote entrepreneurship in Pakistan, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established National Information Technology Park at Chak Shehzad Islamabad and incubation centers in Lahore and Peshawar.

The key features of Islamabad IT park include space for 5000 IT professionals, Data Center, Incubation Center, Business Centers, and support infrastructure.

Two more IT parks, will be established at Lahore and Karachi in near future, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said.

After establishing NIC in Lahore and Peshawar, the ministry has announced the award of the contract to setup a pioneering National Incubation Center (NIC) in Karachi as well.

14 Software Technology Parks are providing nearly 1 million square feet of space to IT companies with state-of-the-art facilities in various cities, the official said adding that more were in the pipeline in various phases including a 47.79-acre IT Park in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

Talking To APP, the minister said, in the first there years, the ministry of IT had been determinately working on IT infrastructure and still working on it as only strong infrastructure could take the IT sector to the next level.

CEO Ignite Yusaf Hussain said, National Incubation Centers (NIC) aim to present an opportunity for startups that seek to solve meaningful problems with the help of academia.

He told APP that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication had established National Incubation Centers (NIC) across the country to transform and thrive in this age of global competition and pervasive change by partnering with the investing in startups.

Pakistan’s first largest National Incubation Center (NIC) at Islamabad is up and running, under the public-private partnership, providing a comprehensive ecosystem for startups, incubators and accelerators.

While NIC Lahore has been established at LUMS which was inaugurated by Anusha Rahman in Dec 2017. NIC Peshawar has recently been inaugurated and NIC Karachi and Quetta were also in the offing.

Yusuf Hussain said that There are 140 project which are going to be execute but in last one year we have funded 30 projects.—APP