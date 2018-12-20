Parks in cantt area presenting desolated look

Rawalpindi

Various parks in the cantonment area have fallen into bad shape due to lack of proper care and maintenance by the authorities concerned. The Westridge and Factory ground parks are even without watchmen and gardeners and need attention of the authorities as slides, swings and rides have broken in the parks.

The parks are also without shady trees, grassy lawns, fountains and flowerbeds. A resident of Westridge, Muhammad Nadeem told APP that the area is one of the most posh areas of Cantonment, but due to negligence of the concerned authorities, it has been leading to the decay of public parks that are essential for better living and health of the residents.

Puddles of rainwater are still standing in the parks while the high shrubs also repel most casual visitors like families and women, he said. Sheikh Nasir and others, residents of Mughalabad said that they have been repeatedly attempting to draw attention of the authorities to the deteriorating condition of the Factory ground park, but solid steps could not be taken for maintenance of the park.

The residents urged the civic body to improve the condition of parks in its limits to provide recreational facilities to the citizens.—APP

