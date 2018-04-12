Parking issues

Karachi is one of the largest populated cities. Due to the high density of population the city faces biggest problem of parking. The parking of vehicles in no-parking zones and in wrong lane is a growing issue these days in Karachi and it has prompted the traffic police to work round the clock to counter this practice. It also challenges the patience of people who stuck in traffic congestion.

This is true that there is a huge increase in the number of vehicles and the growing trend of drivers to ignore traffic rules and regulations. The development of shopping centres with their parking space somewhat able to resolve the issue but still the common bazaars have such limited space that cause a major concern for the people of Karachi. The way to address this problem is to maintain law and order taking serious action against violators. This could also be addressed if citizens start carpooling to offices or use public transport.

ERUJ IMAD

Karachi

